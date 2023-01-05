Peng Liyuan visits National Museum of China with Philippine first lady

Xinhua) 09:26, January 05, 2023

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, visits the National Museum of China in Beijing with Louise Araneta-Marcos, wife of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., who accompanies Marcos on his state visit to China, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Wednesday visited the National Museum of China with Louise Araneta-Marcos, wife of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., who accompanied Marcos on his state visit to China.

They visited an exhibition held jointly by the National Museum of China and the Palace Museum, and recalled the history of exchanges between the older generation of leaders of the two countries and were pleased with the development of bilateral friendly relations.

Peng said that China and the Philippines are close neighbors facing each other across the sea, and the Philippines is an important country along the Maritime Silk Road.

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, visits the National Museum of China in Beijing with Louise Araneta-Marcos, wife of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., who accompanies Marcos on his state visit to China, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

"It is hoped that the two peoples can carry forward the traditional friendship and bring the bilateral relations to a new high," Peng said.

Louise Araneta-Marcos thanked Peng for inviting her to visit the National Museum of China, and expressed her hope to have a better and deeper understanding of the Chinese history and culture. She said the two peoples should carry forward the spirit of the Silk Road and continue to enhance mutual trust and friendship.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)