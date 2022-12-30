Home>>
Philippine president to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:44, December 30, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. will pay a state visit to China from Jan. 3 to 5, 2023, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi says China views relations with Philippines from strategic height
- Xi sends condolences to Philippine president over tropical storm losses
- Chinese hybrid rice technologies contribute to Philippines' agricultural development
- China, Philippines agree to usher in "golden age" in bilateral ties
- China-Philippines ties usher in ‘golden era’: FM
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.