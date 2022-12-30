Philippine president to visit China

15:44, December 30, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. will pay a state visit to China from Jan. 3 to 5, 2023, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

