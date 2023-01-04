Chinese brands top Brand Power Index of 2022 World Cup

14:50, January 04, 2023 By Chen Liubing ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Lusail Stadium, jointly built by Qatari construction companies and Beijing-based China Railway Construction Corp, witnesses the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final between Argentina and France in Lusail City, Qatar, Dec 18. [Photo/Xinhua]

The 2022 Qatar World Cup has lowered the curtain, but the marketing of Chinese brands hasn't ended.

Chinese elements, as one of the highlights of this year's FIFA World Cup, have strengthened the power of Chinese brands, as the top 10 out of the top 100 brands during the World Cup are all Chinese, according to the 2022 Qatar World Cup Brand Power Index released by tech company GS Data after the World Cup.

Based on open statistics, GS Data quantified the marketing returns of brands engaging in the Qatar World Cup from Nov 1 to Dec 18 through scientific statistical analysis on three dimensions -- brand mention, brand communication and brand reputation.

China Mobile grabbed 2nd place on the ranking with a brand power index of 977.42. It boasts 36 billion view counts altogether, and won 57 million metaverse interactive experience users at its digital content unit, Migu.

Social platform Doyin ranked at third place with a brand power index of 969.82, as the total number of live broadcasts of the World Cup on Douyin reached 10.6 billion.

China Railway Construction Corp ranked 9th on the list with a brand power index of 817.34, thanks to its contribution in building the Lusail Stadium, the main stadium of Qatar World Cup.

This State-owned enterprise helped build the largest stadium for the event, which was also the first time that a Chinese company became a building partner of a World Cup venue.

