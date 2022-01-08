Chinese brands shine at CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese consumer electronics brands have won several top prizes at the ongoing 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), shining through the booming era of consumer electronics.

The 2021-2022 Global Top Brands (GTB) Awards Ceremony was held online Thursday during CES 2022, held in Las Vegas from Jan. 5 to 7. Six awards were announced, including top 15 Global Smartphone Brands, top 10 Global TV Brands, and International Innovation Enterprises Brand Award.

Chinese consumer electronics brands shone especially brightly in the fierce competition of GTB this year.

TCL NXTPAPER 10s won the "Annual Eye Care Technology Innovation Award," TCL OD Zero Mini LED 8K TV X925 PRO / TCL X12 8K QD-Mini LED TV won the "Mini LED Display Technology Innovation Award," BOE 15.6" FHD ADS Pro Oxide 480Hz won the "Display Innovation Gold Award," Changhong CHIQ Metaverse Q8R MaX won the "A lot &Display Technology Innovation Gold Award," Changhong RGB triple pure laser projector won the "Tricolor Laser Display Technology Innovation Gold Award," TCL NXTWEAR AIR, the smart glasses, won the "Annual Most Innovative Product Award," according to a release posted on the CES website.

The jury conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the participating brands from four dimensions, including market share, corporate strategy and development, brand awareness, product technology and innovation, according to the release.

"Chinese Consumer Electronics brands have undergone rigorous evaluation, competing with Consumer Electronics brands from all over the world, and stood out on the lists," said the release.

The awards highly recognized the revitalization of the Chinese consumer electronics brands, whose core technologies, product advantages and innovation capabilities are among the top in the world, leading the trend of the global consumer electronics industry, it said.

"The award-winning Chinese companies demonstrated that technologies are contributing to the multi-dimensional development of brands. This has proved that it is the path for development through continuous technological innovation to enrich product functions, expand existing product lines, and drive the diversified growth of brands," said Zhu Dongfang, president of Asia Digital Group.

Consumer electronics brands around the world are under great pressure in the shadow of the pandemic. Comprehensive innovation and brand diversification have become the main trend in the development of global consumer electronics brands.

Chinese consumer electronics companies have taken technology innovation to facilitate the diversified development of brands, leading to an overall increase in market share for the Chinese consumer electronics industry.

The CES 2022 kicked off in Las Vegas on Wednesday amid another surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world's premier tech show drew more than 2,300 exhibitors, including 800 startups, as well as hundreds of thought leaders.

