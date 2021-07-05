Space tech, food tech to join CES 2022 for first time

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announced on June 30 in Arlington (VA) that CES® 2022 will introduce two new categories for the show – space tech and food tech. Exhibitors will showcase innovations driving these industries and leaders will speak about the advances and the global impact of these evolving sectors.

“Every year, CES showcases the latest innovations from legacy and emerging technology sectors – and everything in between,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, CES at Consumer Technology Association. “Technology is propelling the space and food industries to new heights and CES is the perfect platform to showcase this growth and bring together our industry.”

Technology is advancing opportunities for space exploration and space living conditions. These advancements are creating new communications services and opening up opportunities for new applications in biology, human health and more. Sierra Space, a subsidiary of the Sierra Nevada Corporation, will showcase their latest innovations in space transportation – the Dream Chaser® spaceplane.

Advances in food technology will also be on display in Las Vegas. The category will address agriculture, ingredient innovation, meal kits and deliveries, nutrition, plant-based proteins, traceability, sustainability, vertical farming and more. Grov Technologies, Impossible Foods and John Deere will be returning exhibitors.

CES® 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, will return to Las Vegas next year, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announced on June 28. Following an all-digital CES 2021, CES will head back to Las Vegas Jan. 5-8, 2022, with Media Days taking place Jan. 3-4, 2022.

According to CTA, some 1,000 companies have committed to showcasing their most innovative technologies in Las Vegas and companies are continuing to sign up. Attendees can expect to see global brands including Amazon, AMD, AT&T, Daimler AG, Google, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics and Sony. Companies including Indy Autonomous Challenge and Sierra Space (a subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corporation) are planning to make a Las Vegas debut in 2022. Eureka Park will return with startups representing countries around the world, including large delegations from France, Italy, the Netherlands and South Korea.

“We’re thrilled to return to Las Vegas – home to CES for more than 40 years – and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “Hundreds of executives have told us how much they need CES to meet new and existing customers, find partners, reach media and discover innovation.”

Digital audiences will also experience the spirit of the live event in Las Vegas. The CES anchor desk, which debuted at CES 2021, will travel to Las Vegas and connect the digital audience with exhibitors, conference sessions, keynotes and product announcements from the live event. New content will also be added once CES departs Las Vegas, enabling attendees and exhibitors to continue connecting and exploring.

“Our customers are enthusiastic about returning to a live event in Las Vegas,” said Karen Chupka. “Global brands and startups have shared that plans are already well underway and are committed to sharing the magic of an in-person CES with even more people from around the world.”

