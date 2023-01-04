Home>>
China's central bank conducts reverse repos to boost liquidity
(Xinhua) 10:28, January 04, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank Wednesday conducted 3 billion yuan (about 434 million U.S. dollars) of reverse repos to maintain liquidity in the banking system.
The interest rate for the seven-day reverse repos was set at 2 percent, according to the People's Bank of China.
The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the central bank said.
A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.
