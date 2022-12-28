Home>>
China issues trial measures for supervisory rating of foreign banks' branches
(Xinhua) 08:42, December 28, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on Tuesday released trial measures for the comprehensive regulatory rating of foreign bank branches.
Under the measures, ratings will be made based on the core factors of a branch, such as risk management, operation control, compliance and asset quality, as well as the support of head offices, which involves evaluating the operating risks, financial conditions and management ability of head offices.
The ratings will be taken as an important basis for allocating regulatory resources, granting market access, implementing classified oversight of foreign banks' branches, and urging them to enhance risk management.
