China's central bank conducts reverse repos to boost liquidity

Xinhua) 15:07, October 27, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank Thursday conducted a total of 240 billion yuan (about 33.53 billion U.S. dollars) of reverse repos to maintain liquidity in the banking system.

The interest rate for the seven-day reverse repos was set at 2 percent, according to the People's Bank of China.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system stable, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

