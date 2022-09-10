China's central bank urges more convenient use of digital yuan
BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank has called for efforts to facilitate interconnectivity between the digital yuan system and traditional e-payment tools to make it more convenient for customers to use digital currency.
To realize this goal, more efforts should be made to expand the scenarios and environment for the use of the digital yuan, Fan Yifei, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, said at a recent forum on digital finance in Beijing.
Specifically, regulations and standards in areas such as digital identities, Bluetooth, and QR codes should be unified to improve the interconnectivity of various types of payment tools, according to Fan.
The deputy governor also underscored improving the security of digital yuan use via upgrading relevant technologies to avoid user-information leakage and eliminate data security risks.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese banks provide more loans to backstop real economy
- China Development Bank ups loan support for environmental protection
- Chinese banks log forex settlement surplus in H1
- China's small, medium-sized banks operating stably: regulator
- Major Chinese banks up inclusive loans to small businesses in Q1
- China central bank conducts reverse repos to boost liquidity
- China's policy bank provides 197.3 bln yuan in green loans in Q1
- Bank of China issues overseas green bonds equivalent to 2.05 bln USD
- China's postal bank reports 1 trillion yuan of outstanding microloans
- China's banks handle record 3.13 trln yuan of non-performing assets in 2021
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.