China's policy bank provides 197.3 bln yuan in green loans in Q1

Xinhua) 11:29, May 02, 2022

BEIJING, May 1 (Xinhua) -- The China Development Bank, one of the country's policy banks, has provided 197.3 billion yuan (29.8 billion U.S. dollars) in green loans in the first quarter of the year.

The bank has continued to boost its financial support for projects such as clean energy, green construction, green transportation, environmental infrastructure construction and pollution prevention, the bank said.

In the energy sector, the bank provided 109 billion yuan of loans, focusing on clean energy such as nuclear power, wind power and photovoltaic power generation, as well as the clean and low-carbon transformation of traditional energy.

The bank has also provided 16.1 billion yuan of loans to support infrastructure development for garbage and sewage treatment.

