Chinese banks report net forex purchase in December
(Xinhua) 14:16, January 21, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese banks saw net foreign exchange purchase last month, data from the country's forex regulator showed Friday.
Chinese lenders bought 279.7 billion U.S. dollars worth of foreign currencies and sold 233.7 billion dollars worth in December, resulting in a net purchase of 46 billion dollars, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement.
In 2021, the banks recorded a net forex purchase of 267.6 billion dollars, the data showed.
