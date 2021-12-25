Home>>
Chinese banks log forex settlement surplus in November
(Xinhua) 09:55, December 25, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's commercial banks saw a net forex settlement surplus of 160.9 billion yuan (about 25.26 billion U.S. dollars) in November, the country's forex regulator said Friday.
Forex purchases by banks reached around 1.51 trillion yuan, while sales stood at nearly 1.35 trillion yuan, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange shows.
In the first 11 months of the year, China's commercial banks reported a net forex settlement surplus of 1.43 trillion yuan.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China issues commemorative coins to celebrate Year of Tiger
- Higher global standards key for 'Big Four' banks to sustain financial stability
- Bank of China lists 2.2-bln-USD sustainable bonds in London
- PBOC may stay cautious on rate cuts, say analysts
- China EximBank releases bailout funds of over 76.3 bln yuan in 2020
- China's financial institutions save enterprises 1.5 trillion yuan
- China's central bank injects liquidity into market
- China's central bank injects liquidity into market via reverse repos
- China policy bank pledges 100 bln yuan in loans to elderly care services
- China Development Bank steps up support for manufacturing upgrade
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.