Whatever China does is wrong! Western media's hypocrisy and double standards on China's COVID response policies

People's Daily Online) 08:50, December 29, 2022

Measures taken to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic have been scaled back, including lifting travel bans and suspending mass testing. After nearly three years of strict measures, China is shifting policies in its fight against the once fatal but now mild virus. China is ready to embrace the post-pandemic era.

The hustle and bustle of daily life and business have gradually returned to the Chinese people, but this may not be to the liking of Western media outlets and certain politicians who have been relentlessly critical of China's pandemic control measures. Many Western media outlets, which previously voiced opposition to China's dynamic zero-COVID policy, have recently changed their tune, exposing their hypocrisy on this issue.

Here are some recent examples of Western media's contradictory comments:

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Wu Chengliang)