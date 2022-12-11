China to create new opportunities for world: vice president

Xinhua) 10:31, December 11, 2022

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan speaks during a video address at the opening ceremony of the fourth Bund Summit, Dec. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said Saturday that China will create new opportunities for the world with its new development.

Wang made the remarks during a video address at the opening ceremony of the fourth Bund Summit.

Wang said China will adhere to its basic state policy of opening up, remain on the right course of economic globalization, and deepen participation in global cooperation.

Efforts will be made to maintain the diversity and stability of international economic order, economic relations and trade relations, and to promote an open world economy, according to the vice president.

Wang said that improving the dual circulation of domestic and international markets will not only strengthen the resilience of the Chinese economy, but also make positive contributions to the world.

China will continue opening its financial sector to create favorable conditions for global capital to participate in China's economic growth and share its development opportunities, Wang said.

