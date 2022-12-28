First snow tourism, New Year themed train launched in NW China’s Shaanxi

People's Daily Online) 16:37, December 28, 2022

The first snow tourism and New Year themed train recently departed from Xi'an Railway Station in Xi'an for Qinling Railway Station in Baoji, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

Passengers pose for a group photo at the Xi’an Railway Station in Xi’an, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. (Photo/China Railway Xi’an Group Co., Ltd.)

Passengers pose for a group photo at the Qinling Railway Station in Baoji, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. (Photo/China Railway Xi’an Group Co., Ltd.)

Equipped with recreational facilities, including massage chairs, mahjong machines, and KTV rooms, the train carried 114 passengers through a blanket of snow in the Qinling Mountains. Passengers enjoyed the train’s comfortable services and the scenery from its windows. After arriving at the railway station in the Qinling Mountains, they can enjoy the snowy scenery, make snowmen and have snowball fights.

The launch of the train service can do a great deal to boost the development of the province’s tourism industry.

Passengers play mahjong on the snow tourism and New Year themed train. (Photo/China Railway Xi’an Group Co., Ltd.)

Tourists walk in snow in the Qinling Mountains in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. (Photo/China Railway Xi’an Group Co., Ltd.)

Tourists play in the snow in the Qinling Mountains in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. (Photo/China Railway Xi’an Group Co., Ltd.)

Photo shows snow scenery in the Qinling Mountains in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. (Photo/China Railway Xi’an Group Co., Ltd.)

A girl plays in the snow. (Photo/China Railway Xi’an Group Co., Ltd.)

