China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft gains constant progress

December 27, 2022

An AG600M aircraft demonstrates its water-dropping function at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong province, on Nov 8, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft, a key member of the country's large aircraft family, has gained constant progress over 2022 in terms of both aircraft development and market exploration.

The Chinese indigenously-developed special-mission aircraft has achieved its key annual targets, thus contributing significantly to the country's emergency-rescue capabilities, said the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the country's leading plane-maker.

By the end of 2022, the AVIC has put three AG600M aircraft prototypes to undertake flight tests, completing the key flight test of water scooping and dropping as well as other major test works.

It is expected that the firefighting type and emergency rescue type of AG600 aircraft will obtain certification in 2024 and 2025, respectively, said the AVIC.

GEARING UP TO FLY HIGHER

Codenamed Kunlong, or "water dragon" in Chinese, the AG600 is developed to serve emergency rescue missions. It can be used in forest firefighting, maritime search and rescue, and other critical emergency rescue missions, according to the AVIC.

A member of the AG600 family, the AG600M is specifically designed to combat forest fires. Its maximum take-off weight is 60 tonnes, with a water-carrying capacity of up to 12 tonnes. It can conduct low-altitude flying at low speed, enabling it to drop water accurately on fire sites.

On Dec. 9, the third AG600M aircraft prototype successfully completed its first flight test mission.

Prior to this, in late September, another AG600M successfully conducted the water-scooping and aerial water-dropping flight test.

POTENTIALS IN EMERGENCY RESCUE

China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) has proposed to improve the national emergency management system by strengthening and improving the air rescue system and capabilities.

As vital aeronautical equipment in the emergency rescue system, the AG600 has attracted attention from the market.

In late September, the developer secured the first batch of orders for AG600M aircraft.

On Dec. 15, AG600M secured another order for five aircraft from Jiangsu Xiangyue General Aviation Co., Ltd.

The Chinese homegrown large amphibious aircraft model is taking concrete steps toward an effective market entry, said the AVIC, adding that it will accelerate the AG600's entry into the market and boost the construction of the emergency-rescue command center as well as the demonstration operation base.

