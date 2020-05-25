China to fly AG600 amphibious aircraft from sea surface

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China's independently developed AG600 large amphibious aircraft will conduct its first flight from the sea surface in the second half this year, according to its developer Monday.

This large aircraft will make its maiden flight from the sea surface of the coastal city of Qingdao, in east China's Shandong Province, said the state-owned plane maker Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

It represents a major step forward of the AG600 large amphibious aircraft project, the AVIC said.

Codenamed "Kunlong," the AG600 is designed to be the world's largest amphibious aircraft. Its development represents a Chinese breakthrough in this field.

The AVIC develops the AG600 to meet the needs of China's emergency rescue and natural disaster prevention and control.