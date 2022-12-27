Majority of foreign firms upbeat on Chinese economy in 2023: survey

Xinhua) 16:38, December 27, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The majority of foreign firms in China are supportive of the country's optimized COVID-19 response and economic outlook in 2023, a survey by the country's top trade-facilitating body revealed.

Among the 160-plus foreign firms, commerce chambers, and associations surveyed, 91 percent are very supportive of China's optimized COVID-19 response, according to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

Over 99 percent of the surveyed foreign firms are confident about China's economic outlook in 2023, and 98.7 percent said they would maintain and expand their investment in China, the CCPIT survey showed.

In addition, 89.8 percent said they would maintain their local industrial chains, while 10.2 percent plan to transfer overseas industrial chains to China, the survey noted.

The surveyed foreign enterprises said that China's economy is resilient and has strong comprehensive competitive advantages in market potential, industrial systems, infrastructure, and business environment, according to CCPIT spokesperson Yang Fan.

