China's economy sustains resilience in first 11 months

Xinhua) 08:09, December 16, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese economy has maintained resilient growth in the first 11 months of 2022, despite challenges posed by domestic COVID-19 outbreaks and a complex global environment.

The world's second-largest economy saw a steady expansion in fixed-asset investment, industrial output and online retail sales, among others, in the January-November period, official data showed Thursday.

