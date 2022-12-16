Home>>
China's economy sustains resilience in first 11 months
(Xinhua) 08:09, December 16, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese economy has maintained resilient growth in the first 11 months of 2022, despite challenges posed by domestic COVID-19 outbreaks and a complex global environment.
The world's second-largest economy saw a steady expansion in fixed-asset investment, industrial output and online retail sales, among others, in the January-November period, official data showed Thursday.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China’s economy making steady progress
- Provinces take lead in stabilizing growth
- Economic Watch: Chinese economy's recovery momentum continues in July
- China's economy maintains recovery in July
- From economic backwater to industrial landmark, a case study of China's high-quality growth
- China's economy expected to improve amid supportive policies in H2: report
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.