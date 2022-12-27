Interview: Egyptian economist says China's economic future bright, set to bolster global recovery

December 27, 2022 By Marwa Yahya, Emad Alazrak (Xinhua)

CAIRO, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The future of China's economy is bright and set to play a significant role in aiding a global economic recovery, said Waleed Gaballah, professor of financial and economic jurisdictions at Cairo University.

"The Chinese economy is productive. It depends on national and local factors that utilize the special merits of the country through creating and advancing a national developmental model that considers and copes with the international criteria," Gaballah, also a member of the Egyptian Association for Political Economy, told Xinhua.

Concerning the international challenges dragging down global growth, the economist said China "is dealing with a new reality."

"China has been proceeding on its development path according to fixed strategies," and the country is working steadily to ensure it continues boosting the global economy, he said.

Gaballah also said that China has taken dynamic measures that have maintained its economic gains.

"China has very advanced technology, a comprehensive database and economic results that helped in implementing a highly developed program of social governance through which it succeeded in reducing poverty and raising the standard of living of the Chinese citizens in light of transparency and social justice," Gaballah added.

Globally, the Chinese economy is contributing significantly to a world economic recovery through its growth and considerable investments into many countries, Gaballah said.

