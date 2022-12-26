China's insurance asset management association registers massive product value

Xinhua) 11:19, December 26, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The value of products registered by the Insurance Asset Management Association of China, an organization for the country's insurance asset management industry, totaled 921.94 billion yuan (132.1 billion U.S. dollars) from January to November.

Of the 462 projects registered during the period, 429 were registered for debt investment plans and 17 for equity investment plans, with the fund size reaching 759.24 billion yuan and 51.49 billion yuan, respectively, the association said.

A total of 16 private equity insurance funds were established during the period, with the fund size reaching 111.21 billion yuan.

By the end of November, the association had handled the registration of 2,815 products with a fund size totaling 6.21 trillion yuan.

