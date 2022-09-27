China's insurance asset management association registers massive product value

Xinhua) 08:43, September 27, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The value of products registered by the Insurance Asset Management Association of China, an organization for the country's insurance asset management industry, totaled 684.84 billion yuan (about 97.42 billion U.S. dollars) in the first eight months of the year.

Of the 340 projects registered during the period, 316 were registered for debt investment plans and 14 for equity investment plans, with the fund size reaching 575.14 billion yuan and 43.49 billion yuan, respectively, the association said.

Ten private equity insurance funds were established during the period, with the fund size reaching 66.21 billion yuan.

By the end of August, the association handled the registration of 2,693 products with a fund size totaling 5.97 trillion yuan, said the association.

