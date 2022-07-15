China's banking, insurance sectors run in reasonable range in H1

Xinhua) 09:37, July 15, 2022

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China's banking and insurance sectors have operated within a reasonable range so far this year, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said Thursday.

From January to June, financial institutions' newly-added loans to the manufacturing industry stood at 3.3 trillion yuan (about 491 billion U.S. dollars), surging by 190 percent from the same period last year.

The ratio of outstanding non-performing loans came in at 1.77 percent by the end of June, down 0.05 percentage points from the beginning of this year, according to the commission.

On the insurance front, the original insurance premium of China's insurance companies reached 2.8 trillion yuan in the January-June period, up 5.1 percent year on year.

The commission also noted that the country's real-estate credit has remained stable overall and the ratio of non-performing real-estate loans remains at a relatively low level, with risks being generally controllable.

