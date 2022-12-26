China's National Health Commission stops publishing daily COVID information

Xinhua) 10:18, December 26, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission (NHC) has stopped publishing daily epidemic information starting from Sunday, and relevant epidemic information will be released by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research, according to a notice on the NHC website.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)