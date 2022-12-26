Full text of Xi Jinping's letter to artists of China Oriental Performing Arts Group

Xinhua) 08:23, December 26, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of Xi Jinping's letter to artists of China Oriental Performing Arts Group.

Artists from China Oriental Performing Arts Group,

I have received your letter. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of Central Song and Dance Troupe and the 60th anniversary of the founding of Oriental Song and Dance Troupe, two predecessors of China Oriental Performing Arts Group. I would like to extend warm congratulations and sincere greetings to you and all the cast and crew.

Over the years, you have conscientiously implemented the Party's principles and policies on literature and art, produced many excellent works, made positive contributions to the prosperity and development of the performing arts, and to cultural exchanges with foreign countries, and become an important "cultural envoy" and a bright "cultural card" of New China. Generations of artists stay true to their original aspirations and keep their missions in mind. They sing for the times and dance for the people, demonstrating their missions and responsibilities as artists.

I hope that you will further study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, adhere to people-centered orientation in creating art works, seek integrity and high standard in your pursuit of art, uphold fundamental principles and break new ground. I hope that you will fully demonstrate the mainstream values of the new era and the vigor of the Chinese people in your singing and dancing performances, so as to make new contributions to the prosperity of performing arts, to building cultural confidence and strength, and to developing China into a socialist country with strong culture.

Xi Jinping

December 24, 2022

