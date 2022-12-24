China's stamp tax revenue up in first 11 months

December 24, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's stamp tax revenue rose 4.8 percent year on year to 412.4 billion yuan (about 59.07 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 11 months of this year, official data showed.

According to the Ministry of Finance, stock trading stamp tax revenue went up 3 percent from a year ago to 254.9 billion yuan during the period.

Data also showed that China's fiscal revenue amounted to approximately 18.55 trillion yuan.

The figure represents a drop of 3 percent from the same period last year. Excluding the impact of value-added tax credit refunds, fiscal revenue grew 6.1 percent from a year earlier.

