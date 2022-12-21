U.S. House panel votes to release report on Trump's tax returns

Xinhua) 14:01, December 21, 2022

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to release a report on former President Donald Trump's tax returns.

The House panel, led by Democrats, approved the move along party lines. The report will include information on the Republican's tax returns from 2015 to 2020.

It is still being determined when the public will see the report. The committee said it would redact personal information from the tax documents.

Trump refused to release his tax returns during his 2016 presidential campaign and four years in the White House, breaking a precedent in U.S. politics.

The panel's announcement came a day after the U.S. House select committee investigating the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021, referred Trump to federal prosecutors for several criminal charges.

Trump, who launched a third bid for the White House last month, has repeatedly criticized investigations related to him, calling them politically motivated.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)