Twitter reinstates Trump's account

Xinhua) 15:39, November 20, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. President Donald Trump's Twitter account was reinstated on Saturday following the permanent ban in January 2021.

New Twitter owner Elon Musk posted a one-day poll asking if Trump should be allowed back on the platform on Friday. Over 15 million people voted, with 51.8 percent voting in favor and 48.2 percent opposed.

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk tweeted Saturday night.

As of July 2022, the platform has about 237.8 million monetizable daily active users, according to Twitter's last quarterly financial report.

Trump's Twitter ban took place days after the Jan. 6 riots in the U.S. Capitol, as his supporters violently attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them - specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter - we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter wrote in a January 2021 blog post.

Earlier this week, Trump announced a run for the presidency in 2024.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Sheng Chuyi)