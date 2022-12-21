UN General Assembly designates Feb. 12 as int'l day for violent extremism prevention

Xinhua) 11:16, December 21, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The General Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution to designate Feb. 12 each year as the International Day for the Prevention of Violent Extremism as and when Conducive to Terrorism.

The resolution was adopted with 154 votes in favor, 0 against, and 4 abstentions. Belarus, the Republic of Congo, Madagascar and Russia abstained.

The resolution says the designation aims to raise awareness of the threats linked to violent extremism as and when conducive to terrorism, and to enhance international cooperation in this regard.

It invites all UN member states, entities of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact and organizations of the UN system, as well as other international and regional organizations and other relevant stakeholders, to commemorate this international day in an appropriate manner, including through educational and public awareness-raising activities, and to share best practices in this regard.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)