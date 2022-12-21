Chinese villages recognized among Best Tourism Villages of 2022 by UNWTO

Xinhua) 11:12, December 21, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Dazhai Village in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Jingzhu Village in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality have been named among the Best Tourism Villages of 2022 by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism revealed the news on Tuesday evening, citing the newly released 32 Best Tourism Villages of 2022 list by the UNWTO.

Previously, Yucun and Xidi, villages in east China's Zhejiang and Anhui provinces respectively, had been recognized among the Best Tourism Villages by the UNWTO.

The UNWTO launched the Best Tourism Villages initiative in 2021.

