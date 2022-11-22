China plans to boost development of camping tourism

Xinhua) 10:03, November 22, 2022

Tourists go camping in Nanchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing, Oct. 2, 2022. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have released a guideline on fostering the orderly development of camping tourism, highlighting the construction of public campsites and enhancing service quality.

The guideline, jointly issued by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and other 13 departments, also underscores the development of profit-oriented campsites, and encourages tourist sites, resorts, rural tourist destinations and other eligible parks to designate camping spots and provide pertinent services.

It calls for promoting the integrated development of culture and tourism and fully utilizing cultural resources, thereby, enriching the experience for campers.

Relevant business entities have been asked to strengthen management in terms of public security and fire safety, and campsites must clearly and truthfully display their charging standards, instructions for campers and other marketing information, according to the guideline.

