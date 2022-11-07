Rural tourism promoted in China's Hainan

Xinhua) 10:20, November 07, 2022

HAIKOU, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Local authorities are promoting rural tourism in south China's Hainan Province with a series of new tourism routes and attractions.

The provincial department of agriculture and rural affairs has unveiled 10 rural leisure tourism routes and 35 rural tourist spots, with their themes ranging from science, technology, and revolutionary history, to distinctive countryside culture.

Tourism resources will play a positive role in promoting the high-quality development of rural industries, according to the department.

Hainan authorities plan to promote more tourism products and models in the future, including leisure fishing and the like.

