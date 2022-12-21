Home>>
China to expand spectrum supply for digital development: industry ministry
(Xinhua) 08:42, December 21, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China will increase spectrum availability to consolidate the development of its digital economy, said an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Tuesday.
The country will strengthen the overall planning and improve the distribution of its spectrum resources, and make plans in advance for the frequency bands for industries and fields such as industrial networks, wide-area Internet of Things and Internet of Vehicles, said Tian Yulong, chief engineer with the ministry.
The ministry will focus on solving the structural shortages of spectrum resources, step up policy support, stick to open cooperation and actively participate in global spectrum governance, Tian said.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Int'l digital trade expo kicks off in east China
- Digital industrial clusters prosper in China
- Beijing to enact regulations to beef up digital economy
- China joins rest of world to promote development of digital economy
- China's digital economy hits 45 trln yuan: report
- Global digital economy expo to open in north China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.