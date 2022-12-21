China to expand spectrum supply for digital development: industry ministry

Xinhua) 08:42, December 21, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China will increase spectrum availability to consolidate the development of its digital economy, said an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Tuesday.

The country will strengthen the overall planning and improve the distribution of its spectrum resources, and make plans in advance for the frequency bands for industries and fields such as industrial networks, wide-area Internet of Things and Internet of Vehicles, said Tian Yulong, chief engineer with the ministry.

The ministry will focus on solving the structural shortages of spectrum resources, step up policy support, stick to open cooperation and actively participate in global spectrum governance, Tian said.

