China's loan prime rates remain unchanged
(Xinhua) 10:11, December 20, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's one-year loan prime rate (LPR), a market-based benchmark lending rate, came in at 3.65 percent Tuesday, unchanged from the previous month.
The over-five-year LPR, on which many lenders base their mortgage rates, also remained unchanged from the previous reading of 4.3 percent, according to the National Interbank Funding Center.
