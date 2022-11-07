Balance of loans up in China's Yangtze River Delta

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The balance of loans in the Yangtze River Delta region was 55.93 trillion yuan (7.75 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of September, up 14.2 percent year on year.

The balance of loans in Chinese yuan reached 54.63 trillion yuan at the end of September, up 14.5 percent year on year, according to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.

The balance of foreign currency loans was 184 billion U.S. dollars at the end of September, down 5.3 percent year on year.

The balance of the region's deposits stood at 67.63 trillion yuan at the end of September, up 12.8 percent year on year.

Shanghai and Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces are under the ambit of the Yangtze River Delta region.

