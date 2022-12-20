China's Hebei sees growing new energy power generation capacity
This aerial photo shows workers installing photovoltaic power panels on the roof of a factory in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
In 2022, Hebei Province has invested about 100 billion yuan (14.3 billion U.S. dollars) in new energy power generation, which added an installed capacity of more than eight million kilowatts.
An employee works at a workshop of a wind power generation equipment company in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Employees produce single crystalline silicon rods at a new energy company in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A worker checks the quality of solar modules at a solar energy company in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A worker installs photovoltaic power panels on the roof of a factory in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows the construction site of a photovoltaic power station in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This photo taken on Sept. 12, 2022 shows a wind farm in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Photos
