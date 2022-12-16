U.S.’ Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 hurts European allies
Cartoon by Tan Xiguang
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 unveiled by the U.S. has drawn strong dissatisfaction from European countries. The Act uses inflation reduction as an excuse, but is actually full of “America First” arrogance and shows that the U.S. is pursuing protectionism.
Analysts pointed out that the Act aims to encourage American and foreign enterprises to move their production bases to U.S. soil and help American enterprises gain competitive advantages in a way that hurts industry in Europe.
The U.S. says Europe is its important ally. However, the country has no qualms about hurting the interests of Europe, which exposes its selfishness.
The Act shows the U.S. is safeguarding its own interests without considering those of other countries, even those of its so-called allies and partners. It is another vivid example of the “America First” route and Washington’s hegemonic mentality.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. struggles to cope with surge of respiratory illness, shortage of medications
- Flu-related deaths rise in U.S. Arkansas
- U.S. reports 50 pct increase of weekly child COVID-19 cases
- U.S. Fed hikes interest rates to 15-year high
- U.S. -- "the greatest propagator" of disinformation
- U.S. politicians' insider trading a tip of the iceberg of systemic corruption
- Palestine slams U.S. pressure on UN over updating companies operating in Israeli settlements
- WTO ruling against US tariffs lauded
- Black Friday muted this year amid high inflation in U.S.
- U.S. former officer sentenced for state charge in death of George Floyd
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.