Flu-related deaths rise in U.S. Arkansas

December 15, 2022

HOUSTON, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- The number of flu-related deaths in southern U.S. state Arkansas rose by 19 from last week, totalling 64 so far this season, according to the weekly flu report released Wednesday by the Arkansas Department of Health.

Out of the 64 who died from flu-related symptoms since October, 75 percent were not vaccinated against the virus, according to the report.

The deaths include one child and 44 people aged 65 years old and above.

Since Oct. 2, more than 15,900 positive flu tests were reported to the department by healthcare providers across the state.

"It is presumed that there are many more people actually affected than the report shows," the Arkansas Department of Health said in the report.

As many as 19 nursing homes in Arkansas have reported flu outbreaks this season, according to a report from local media outlet KFSM-TV, an affiliate of CBS.

The proportion of deaths reported to the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza this week is above the epidemic threshold, said the report.

