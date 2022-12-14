Chinese, Hungarian FMs meet on ties

Xinhua) 10:24, December 14, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets via video link with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, and signs an agreement on the establishment of an intergovernmental Belt and Road cooperation committee between the two countries, Dec. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday met via video link with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, and signed an agreement on the establishment of an intergovernmental Belt and Road cooperation committee between the two countries.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said the sustained, sound and steady development of China-Hungary relations serves the common interests of the two peoples and is conducive to the steady and long-term growth of China-Europe relations.

China hopes that the EU and its member states will view China's development in an objective and friendly manner, just as Hungary does, and maintain the main theme of friendly cooperation in China-EU relations, Wang added.

Szijjarto congratulated China on the success of the 20th CPC National Congress, saying that China is Europe's partner, not its opponent. Hungary is willing to enhance mutual trust and deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields, he added.

