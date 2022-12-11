China's power battery output expands 64.5 pct in November

Xinhua) 14:00, December 11, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's installed capacity of power batteries logged rapid growth in November driven by the boom in the country's new energy vehicle (NEV) market, industry data showed.

Last month, the installed capacity of power batteries for NEVs rose by 64.5 percent year on year to 34.3 gigawatt-hours (GWh), data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.

About 23.1 GWh of lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries were installed in NEVs, surging 99.5 percent from a year earlier, taking up 67.4 percent of the monthly total.

According to the association, China's NEV market continued rapid growth in November. The output of NEVs in the country reached 768,000 units last month, up 65.6 percent year on year, while the sales of NEVs rose 72.3 percent from a year earlier to 786,000 units.

