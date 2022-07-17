China's power battery output surges over 176 pct in H1

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China's output of power batteries surged 176.4 percent year on year to 206.4 GWh in the first half of the year, according to industry data.

In the January-June period, the country produced 123.2 GWh of lithium iron phosphate batteries, up 226.8 percent from a year ago, data from China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance showed.

The output of ternary lithium batteries stood at 82.9 GWh, up 125 percent year on year, the data showed.

A total of 110.1 GWh of batteries were installed in China's electric vehicles during the period, up 109.8 percent year on year.

In June alone, the output of power batteries was 41.3 GWh, up 171.7 percent from last year.

