Starters of England against France in World Cup quarter-final
(Xinhua) 09:56, December 11, 2022
DOHA, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Following is the starting lineup of England in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal against France here on Saturday:
Goalkeeper: 1-Jordan Pickford
Defenders: 2-Kyle Walker, 3-Luke Shaw, 5-John Stones, 6-Harry Maguire
Midfielders: 4-Declan Rice, 8 Jordan Henderson, 22-Jude Bellingham
Forwards: 9-Harry Kane, 11-Bukayo Saka, 20-Phil Foden
