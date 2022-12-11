Starters of England against France in World Cup quarter-final

Xinhua) 09:56, December 11, 2022

DOHA, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Following is the starting lineup of England in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal against France here on Saturday:

Goalkeeper: 1-Jordan Pickford

Defenders: 2-Kyle Walker, 3-Luke Shaw, 5-John Stones, 6-Harry Maguire

Midfielders: 4-Declan Rice, 8 Jordan Henderson, 22-Jude Bellingham

Forwards: 9-Harry Kane, 11-Bukayo Saka, 20-Phil Foden

