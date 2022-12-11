France edge England in thrilling World Cup quarterfinal
DOHA, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- France qualified for the Qatar World Cup semifinal after winning a thrilling game 2-1 over England on Saturday night.
Aurelien Tchouameni opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a 25-meter shot that flew beyond Jordan Pickford's reach.
Hugo Lloris twice denied England captain and his Tottenham clubmate, Harry Kane before halftime with a save from a narrow angle and tipping a shot wide of the post.
Kane equalized for England in the 54th minute from the penalty spot after Saka's run into the area drew a clumsy challenge from Tchouameni.
Olivier Giroud made it 2-1 in the 78th minute with a powerful header from Antoine Griezmann's curling cross.
Kane then missed a golden chance to level in the 83rd minute when he smashed another penalty, given for a push from Theo Hernandez on Mason Mount, high over the bar.
