We Are China

FIFA World Cup quarterfinal results

Xinhua) 09:49, December 11, 2022

DOHA, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Following are the quarterfinal results of Qatar World Cup here on Saturday:

Morocco 1 (Youssef En Nesyri 42) Portugal 0

England 1 (Harry Kane 54-pen) France 2 (Aurelien Tchouameni 17, Olivier Giroud 78)

Played on Friday

Brazil 1 (Neymar 106) Croatia 1 (Bruno Petkovic 116) - after extra time

Croatia won 4-2 on penalties

Argentina 2 (Nahuel Molina 35, Lionel Messi 73-pen) Netherlands 2 (Wout Weghorst 83, 90+11) - After extra time

Argentina won 4-3 on penalties

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)