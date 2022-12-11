Home>>
FIFA World Cup quarterfinal results
(Xinhua) 09:49, December 11, 2022
DOHA, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Following are the quarterfinal results of Qatar World Cup here on Saturday:
Morocco 1 (Youssef En Nesyri 42) Portugal 0
England 1 (Harry Kane 54-pen) France 2 (Aurelien Tchouameni 17, Olivier Giroud 78)
Played on Friday
Brazil 1 (Neymar 106) Croatia 1 (Bruno Petkovic 116) - after extra time
Croatia won 4-2 on penalties
Argentina 2 (Nahuel Molina 35, Lionel Messi 73-pen) Netherlands 2 (Wout Weghorst 83, 90+11) - After extra time
Argentina won 4-3 on penalties
