China-Arab cooperation benefits 2 billion people: foreign ministry

(People's Daily App) 15:36, December 09, 2022

China and Arab countries have carried out over 200 large projects, benefiting close to 2 billion people, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"China and Arab countries have seen their Belt and Road cooperation become better structured and increasingly fruitful," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

"China and Arab countries have jointly carried out over 200 large-scale projects in infrastructure, energy and other areas, benefiting close to 2 billion people of both sides," Mao said.

She cited the World Cup debut of Qatar's Lusail Stadium and Egypt's first electrified light rail as examples.

"Located at the intersection of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, Arab countries have been historically an important part of the Silk Road civilization and are natural partners for Belt and Road cooperation," the ministry spokesperson said.

China believes that "the deepening of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation will bring even more benefits to the peoples of Arab countries and the rest of the world," she said.

