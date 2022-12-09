Interview: China-Arab States Summit milestone in strategic partnership between China, Arab states: Egypt's ex-PM

CAIRO, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming first China-Arab States Summit will be a milestone in the strategic partnership between China and the Arab states, former Egyptian Prime Minister Essam Sharaf has said.

Regarding the China-Arab community with a shared future, Sharaf explained that the two sides enjoying old and great civilizations have been linked for thousands of years via the ancient Silk Road in terms of trade and cultural exchanges.

There has always been a high level of common understanding and support between China and the Arab states, Sharaf said.

This includes but is not limited to support of the Arab countries to China on issues relating to the principle of one-China policy, and China also firmly supports Arab countries in the Palestinian issue, said the former Egyptian prime minister.

He stressed that the ideas and initiatives put forward by China have not only benefited the Arab countries a lot, but also demonstrated China's mission and responsibility as a major country.

On the current international situation, Sharaf stressed both sides need to join hands to motivate the world with their inherited values to build together a harmonious civilization.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China has provided most Arab countries, including Egypt, with medical supplies, Sharaf said.

China provided Egypt with the necessary materials to produce vaccines despite transportation problems and supply chain and logistic difficulties, he said, noting that "China is a wonderful model of helping others."

He also praised major China-proposed initiatives including the BRI, the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the Global Security Initiative (GSI), which have received a warm welcome in the international community.

He called for setting up a mechanism to strengthen cultural connectivity, to deepen exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations.

"I strongly believe that this event (summit) will be a milestone in the strategic partnership between the two sides," he added.

