Xi meets with Kuwaiti crown prince

Xinhua) 15:02, December 09, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

RIYADH, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met with Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Riyadh.

Noting that China supports Kuwait in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Xi commended Kuwait for adhering to the one-China principle and supporting China on issues concerning China's core interests including Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Xinjiang.

China is willing to continue to be a reliable partner of Kuwait and work together with Kuwait to create a better future for China-Kuwait relations, Xi said.

Xi emphasized that China supports Kuwait in implementing its Vision 2035 and is ready to strengthen the docking of development strategies between the two countries, actively participate in the construction of major projects of Kuwait, tap the potential of cooperation in new energy, 5G communication, digital economy and other fields, and support cultural exchanges and cooperation.

The first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit are milestone events, Xi said, adding that China is ready to work with Kuwait to promote greater development of China-Arab and China-GCC relations.

China congratulates Kuwait on becoming a dialogue partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and a member state of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, Xi said, commending Kuwait for supporting the Global Development Initiative.

China stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Kuwait in regional and international affairs to contribute to the common development and security of all countries, Xi said.

Calling China a great country, the Kuwaiti crown prince said that Kuwait and China enjoy a time-honored friendship, and the two countries are as close as brothers.

China is committed to the equality of all countries, big or small, and non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, he said, noting that China is also committed to the well-being of the people of the world.

A series of important initiatives and measures put forward by China are beneficial to the world, he added.

Noting that Kuwait will always have a friend in China, the Kuwaiti crown prince, on behalf of the Kuwaiti people, congratulated Xi on his election as general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

He expressed belief that under Xi's wise leadership, China will continue to develop and fulfill the mission of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The Kuwaiti side abides by the one-China principle and is ready to make joint efforts with China to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields and open up new prospects for bilateral strategic relations, he said.

