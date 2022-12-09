Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 9, 2022
People's Daily has over 1.2 million followers on TikTok

(People's Daily Online)    10:20, December 09, 2022

People's Daily, the largest newspaper group in China, has over 1.2 million followers on TikTok. To date, the account (@peoplesdaily) has posted more than 800 short videos and has received more than 8.8 million likes. The videos are related to China, along with other news and trends.

As TikTok continues to grow more popular, many news outlets in Europe and the U.S. are embracing the platform to reach more young people. Given these changes in the world of social media and the role of media, People's Daily has also embraced TikTok as an innovative way to present an image of a credible, loveable, and respectable China.

Going forward, People's Daily will continue to work on its TikTok content to improve the appeal of Chinese culture, the likability of China's image, and the persuasiveness of China's discourse to guide world public opinion. (by Bowen)

