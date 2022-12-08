High-level forum on economic cooperation under frameworks of free trade port, BRI held in Hainan

People's Daily Online) 16:53, December 08, 2022

A high-level forum on economic cooperation under the frameworks of the free trade port and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the conference of the Organization for Economic Cooperation of International Teochew Commerce & Industry, an activity of the 21st Convention of Teochew International Federation, was held on Dec. 4 in Boao, south China’s Hainan Province.

Under the theme of implementing the Global Development Initiative and promoting green and sustainable growth, guests from the fields of politics and business from home and abroad came together to look for the best solutions to achieving sustainable development goals, and contribute Teochew businessmen’s wisdom and China’s solutions to improving global environmental governance, accelerating green and low-carbon transformation, and achieving green recovery and development.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos and Benjamin “Benhur” de Castro Abalos Jr., Secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government of the Philippines, sent their congratulations to the forum, the Teochew International Federation, and the Organization for Economic Cooperation of International Teochew Commerce & Industry. They spoke highly of the Global Development Initiative proposed by China and expressed willingness to support Teochew people and Chinese businessmen across the world in implementing the initiative and promoting green and sustainable growth.

Wissanu Krea-ngam, Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, sent a congratulatory letter, saying that it is opportune for Hainan to hold this forum focusing on the Global Development Initiative and green and sustainable growth. He expressed willingness to promote exchanges and cooperation in various areas between Teochew businessmen, Hainan and Thailand.

U Ko Ko Hlaing, Union Minister for International Cooperation of Myanmar, Siddharth Chatterjee, United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in China, and Li Nan, director of Sustainable Investment and Innovation, the United Nations Office for Project Services, delivered keynote speeches via video.

Miao Yanhong, member of the Standing Committee of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Hainan Provincial Committee, said Hainan is working to advance independent customs operations at the free trade port, continuously improve the business environment, and attract global investment.

In the first three quarters, Hainan’s exports rose by 45 percent year on year, maintaining rapid growth for 22 consecutive months. Meanwhile, the number of new market entities in the province surged by 50.8 percent, with the growth rate ranking first in China for 31 consecutive months, said Miao.

Miao expects that the international federation and the Organization for Economic Cooperation of International Teochew Commerce & Industry will serve as bridges for enhancing exchanges and cooperation and achieve win-win results for all involved.

Hong Jiangyou, chairman of the Teochew International Federation, who is also chairman of the preparatory committee of the 21st Convention of Teochew International Federation, said Hainan, the world’s largest free trade port, plays a vital role in the BRI. He expected that the Organization for Economic Cooperation of International Teochew Commerce & Industry would use the convention as an opportunity to lead Teochew businessmen around the world to actively implement the Global Development Initiative, become important participants in building a green Belt and Road, and promote sustainable development of the world.

Other distinguished guests, including Wu Kaisong, chairman of the Organization for Economic Cooperation of International Teochew Commerce & Industry, delivered speeches at the forum.

