91-year-old retired teacher supported poor students by scavenging

(People's Daily App) 16:19, December 08, 2022

Wang Kunsen, a 91-year-old veteran and a retired teacher, has aided seven students who would have otherwise dropped out of school, using his income from collecting recyclable trash at night. A few days ago, he donated another 70,000 yuan ($10,030) to Zhejiang University and changed the previously established scholarship named after him into an endowment fund. Since 2023, the annual product yield of 4,000 yuan will help one student in need at Zhejiang University to continue his or her pursuit of education.

"It is indeed much easier to support students with my pension. But by collecting plastic bottles, boxes, and defunct home appliances, my donation is more meaningful," said Wang. His efforts have greatly appealed to other members of his community. Many neighbors and friends intentionally leave their old newspapers, magazines, and bottles to Wang.

It's to Wang's gratifying comfort that many students he aided have gone on to pay back society. For example, Lingling, the first college student Wang helped, has decided to become a primary school teacher in rural areas, bringing knowledge to kids in remote regions. Though his physical health is not as good as in the past, he is still be a nocturnal scavenger: "As long as I can walk now, I will keep doing it because helping others makes me feel happy."

